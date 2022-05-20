CIP unveils green hydrogen island scheme

Danish fund management company, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is looking to build an artificial island in the Danish part of the North Sea dedicated to large-scale production of green hydrogen from offshore wind by 2030.

Called BrintØ (Hydrogen Island), the project is expected to deliver around 1m tonnes of green hydrogen per year when fully built out, corresponding to approximately 7% of the EU’s expected hydrogen consumption in 2030.

The green hydrogen would be exported via 275 km offshore pipelines to the Northwestern EU including Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, creating a foundation for the production of sustainable green fuels for trucks, ships and aircrafts, CIP said.

The island is expected to be placed on the Danish part of Dogger Bank and connected to 10 GW offshore wind, which will primarily be used to produce green hydrogen via Power-to-X. The area consists of a 20,000 sq km sandbank and is said to offer some of the world’s best conditions for producing low-cost green electricity, due to low water depths and strong wind resources.

“The Danish, German, Dutch, and Belgian ambitions for the North Sea show the rest of the world how the green transition can be turbocharged if you dare to think big, internationally and in integrated systems. Green energy will be harvested on a large scale out at sea, tied together by energy islands, converted into green hydrogen, and transported across borders via offshore hydrogen infrastructure. The opportunities are significant, and the Danish BrintØ is the first step in that direction,” said Thomas Dalsgaard, partner at CIP.