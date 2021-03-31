Containers

Citing ‘operational challenges’, THE Alliance delays network reorganisation

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 31, 2021
0 3 1 minute read

Faced with extreme supply chain issues roiling global trade, THE Alliance has decided to delay the implementation of its new east-west networks from April 1 to May.

With the Suez Canal blocking, container shortages and ongoing congestion issues at ports around the world, the grouping made up of Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming, has decided now is not the best time to reshuffle tonnage, according to Alphaliner.

THE Alliance had already communicated that it was delaying reorganising its transatlantic services, citing “operational challenges” the industry is currently facing. Alphaliner reports that other network changes have also been put on hold for a month.

THE Alliance was the only one of the major three global alliances on the main east-west trades to announce a significant network shuffle this year, something that traditionally always takes place at the start of April.

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 31, 2021
0 3 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button