Citing ‘operational challenges’, THE Alliance delays network reorganisation

Faced with extreme supply chain issues roiling global trade, THE Alliance has decided to delay the implementation of its new east-west networks from April 1 to May.

With the Suez Canal blocking, container shortages and ongoing congestion issues at ports around the world, the grouping made up of Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming, has decided now is not the best time to reshuffle tonnage, according to Alphaliner.

THE Alliance had already communicated that it was delaying reorganising its transatlantic services, citing “operational challenges” the industry is currently facing. Alphaliner reports that other network changes have also been put on hold for a month.

THE Alliance was the only one of the major three global alliances on the main east-west trades to announce a significant network shuffle this year, something that traditionally always takes place at the start of April.