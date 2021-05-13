Clarins signs up to ship cargo on Neoline’s sail-powered ships

French cosmetics company Clarins has joined other French firms in signing up to ship its cargo on compatriot Neoline’s new sail-powered vessels

The agreement will see Clarins reserve 20% of its exports to the US for transport aboard Neoline’s sailing cargo ships between Saint Nazaire – Montoir de Bretagne and Baltimore starting in 2023.

“With this partnership, we are pioneering the way forward for our sector and are proud to support Neoline and to take a new step towards making life more beautiful and passing on a more beautiful planet,” said Virginie Courtin-Clarins, Clarins executive VP.

“As we enter the final phase of negotiations with financiers and the shipyard and prepare to launch the construction of our first Neoliner this summer, Clarins’ commitment to us is a strong signal,” said Jean Zanuttini, president of Neoline.

Nantes-based Neoline has also secured transport commitments from carmaker Renault and tire manufacturer Michelin among others.

The pilot line, departing from Saint Nazaire – Montoir de Bretagne, will serve the ports of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Halifax and Baltimore with firstly one and then two 136 m long ships equipped with 4200 sq m of sails.