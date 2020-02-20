Home Sector Operations Clarksons acquires Spanish shipbroker Martankers February 20th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

London-based shipbroking house Clarksons has announced the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Spanish shipbroking firm Martankers.

Founded in 1989, Martankers is an independent shipbroking company that has a primary focus on the European markets with a considerable global footprint as well.

Martankers will continue to be led by José Antonio Leira and Francisco Pascual, and the company will be integrated within Clarksons’ specialised products and petrochemical gases divisions.

“We believe this accretive acquisition will provide an established opening for Clarksons in Spain and brings enhanced growth opportunities. It will help us gain share in the bulk chemicals and gas markets, strengthening our global market leading position. We are excited to announce this deal, and look forward to working with the experienced team at Martankers, combining forces of expertise to deliver to our clients an enhanced service,” said Andi Case, CEO of Clarkson.

“Martankers is proud to be joining Clarksons, a company with whom we share the same values and ambitions. We are excited about the opportunity to continue delivering a first-class service to our existing client base whilst taking advantage of future opportunities both locally and globally,” commented José Antonio Leira and Francisco Pascual.