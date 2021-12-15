Clarksons’ Bill Thomas to step down as chair

Clarksons said on Wednesday that Sir Bill Thomas had informed the board of his intention to step down from his role as chairman as he approaches the end of his three-year tenure.

The London-based shipbroker said Thomas has decided to focus on other roles and activities and will therefore not be offering himself for re-election at the company’s annual general meeting in May 2022. He has agreed to stay on until his successor has been appointed and will step down from his position and from the board at that time.

“It has been a privilege to be part of Clarksons and work with many talented colleagues over the past three years. I am pleased to leave Clarksons with a robust strategy, strong financial performance and a much-renewed board. I look forward to seeing the firm continue to go from strength to strength,” Sir Bill Thomas said.

Thomas was appointed as chair of the board on February 13, 2019. He chairs the nomination committee and is a member of the remuneration committee. He is also chair of London-listed Spirent Communications and chair of Node4, an unquoted IT infrastructure and services provider.

Peter Backhouse, Clarksons’ senior independent director, will lead an independent selection process for a new chair.