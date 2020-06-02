Home Region Asia Clarksons broker in hot water for breaking Singapore’s strict lockdown rules June 2nd, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia

A 30-year-old British broker with Clarksons was one of seven people charged in a Singapore court today for breaking lockdown rules and meeting up en masse at a couple of bars for takeaway drinks along Robertson Quay, a popular nighttime haunt in the Southeast Asian republic.

Neil Buchan, who has been working with Clarksons focusing on subsea and renewables for his entire career since graduating from university in 2012, could face jail for up to six months or be fined up to S$10,000 for breaking so-called ‘circuit-breaker’ rules last month, Singapore’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The incident came to light when Facebook user Lectress Pat posted photos of the alleged gatherings at Robertson Quay on May 16.

The case was adjourned to June 16.

Singapore was forced to extend its strict lockdown rules for longer than initially planned as Covid-19 cases remained persistently high. Lockdown rules are being eased as of today.