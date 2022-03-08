EuropeOperations

Clarksons ditches Platou branding

Sam ChambersMarch 8, 2022
As is customary once a merger has settled after a number of years, the junior branding at the world’s largest shipbroker has been jettisoned.

Clarksons revealed record annual results yesterday and told investors it was dropping the branding of the Norwegian broker, Platou, it bought seven years ago.

“Now that all teams are fully integrated, we have decided to align the branding of all businesses within the Group by referring to just Clarksons,” the London-headquartered firm stated.

Clarksons made a record underlying profit before taxation of £69.4m ($91m) last year, up 55.3% over its 2020 figures.

Splash reported last month on another broker doing a similar rebrand. Lorentzen & Stemoco, a name created via a merger in the 1990s, has now been rebranded Lorentzen & Co.

Sam ChambersMarch 8, 2022
