Clarksons names new chairman

London-based shipbroker Clarksons has appointed Laurence Hollingworth as its new chairman with immediate effect. Hollingworth will take over from Sir Bill Thomas who last year said would not be seeking re-election and would step down upon the appointment of his successor.

Hollingworth joined the Clarksons board in July 2020. His executive career in stockbroking spanned 37 years with Cazenove and latterly JP Morgan, where he held several leadership roles including head of UK investment banking, head of EMEA industry coverage and finally as vice chairman for equity capital markets EMEA.

He is currently the non-executive chairman at ABM Communications and a non-executive director at Recycling Technologies and Atom Bank. As chair, Hollingworth will step down from his role as a member of the audit and risk committee, will remain a member of the remuneration committee and will become chair of the nomination committee.

The incoming chairman of Clarksons, Hollingworth, commented: “Over the last two years I have seen first-hand the expertise, teamwork and determination that have enabled the Company to navigate the global challenges brought about by Covid-19 with tremendous success. There is no doubt in my mind that Clarksons is the leading service provider across all of its markets. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board to lead the Company into the next successful stage of its journey as it seeks to lead the industry through the Green Transition, deliver for clients across all verticals and increase value for shareholders.”