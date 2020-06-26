Class NK’s Fujiwara becomes IACS chair

Class NK’s Koichi Fujiwara has been elected as the next chairman of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), taking over from Arun Sharma, the head of the Indian Register of Shipping.

“I am taking on the chairmanship of IACS at an especially challenging time for the industry. My objective is to ensure that IACS continues to meet the needs of its stakeholders by providing the necessary technical leadership and guidance to facilitate the smooth introduction and harmonisation of new technologies and regulations in order to maximise the benefits of digitalisation and help accelerate decarbonisation,” Fujiwara said of his one-year appointment at the 50-year-old organisation.