AsiaOperations

Class NK’s Fujiwara becomes IACS chair

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers June 26, 2020
0 3 Less than a minute

Class NK’s Koichi Fujiwara has been elected as the next chairman of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), taking over from Arun Sharma, the head of the Indian Register of Shipping. 

“I am taking on the chairmanship of IACS at an especially challenging time for the industry.  My objective is to ensure that IACS continues to meet the needs of its stakeholders by providing the necessary technical leadership and guidance to facilitate the smooth introduction and harmonisation of new technologies and regulations in order to maximise the benefits of digitalisation and help accelerate decarbonisation,” Fujiwara said of his one-year appointment at the 50-year-old organisation. 

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close