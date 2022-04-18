AsiaEnvironmentTech

ClassNK releases advanced emissions tracking tool

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 18, 2022
Japanese classification society ClassNK has released a greenhouse gas emissions management tool to track accurate CO2 emissions and confirm and simulate Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings.

The ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator) is a tool for visualising CO2 emissions from ships. Users can also check the estimated annual CO2 emissions and CII ratings based on the current operation status at any time and consider any necessary measures. The tool also displays CO2 emissions and CII ratings of the entire fleet for each company as well as simulating the changes in CO2 emissions and CII ratings for an individual ship or fleet that would be seen by slow steaming, installing energy-saving devices, or switching fuels.

The new tool is made available to managers, owners and charters subject to data usage permission by the data holders. Further plans include making it available to banks.

“While the shift toward a zero-emission society has accelerated around the world, the time has come for the maritime industry to systematically plan, manage, and report the GHG emissions from shipping,” ClassNK stated in a release.

