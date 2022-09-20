Claus Gronborg steps up to lead Maersk Product Tankers

Maersk Tankers’ chief investment officer, Claus Gronborg, has been appointed CEO of Maersk Product Tankers, taking over from Christian Ingerslev on October 1.

Gronborg has been managing the Maersk Product Tankers fleet for the past three years. Previously, he held executive positions, including chief commercial officer and vice president of business development at Maersk Tankers.

He will retain his current position at Maersk Tankers and remain a member of the executive team.

Meanwhile, Ingerslev will continue as CEO of Maersk Tankers and become a member of the Maersk Product Tankers board of directors.

Maersk Product Tankers has a fleet of 52 vessels commercially managed by Maersk Tankers, while Synergy Group undertakes the technical management.

From October 1, the company’s board of directors will consist of chairman Martin Larsen, AP Moller Holding; Christian M. Ingerslev, Maersk Tankers; Birgitte Schou, AP Moller Holding; and Tatsuya Okamoto from Mitsui & Co.