Claus Hemmingsen joins board of A.P. Moller Holding

A.P. Moller Holding, the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group, has appointed Claus Hemmingsen and Diane Greene as new members of the board of directors, with a vote at the company’s AGM scheduled to approve the appointments next month.

Hemmingsen has a long career with in the group, dating back to 1981, and is currently chairman of Maersk Drilling and DFDS. In his career at Maersk, positions held include deputy CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk, CEO of the Maersk Energy division, CEO of Maersk Drilling, and CEO of APM Terminals.

Greene is a director of SAP and Stripe, and an investor and advisor to tech start ups. She has served as CEO of Google Cloud, and was co-founder and CEO three companies including VXtreme, which was sold to Microsoft in 1995, and Bebop, which was sold to Google in 2015.

Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, chairman of A.P. Moller Holding, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Diane and Claus to the Board of Directors of A. P. Moller Holding. Diane brings a wealth of entrepreneurial, leadership and investment experience from the technology and software industry, with a personal passion for the sea. Claus has an in-depth knowledge of our Group heritage and values, combined with extensive international, commercial and leadership experience from shipping & logistics and the energy markets. I look forward to their contribution to A.P. Moller Holding’s development.”