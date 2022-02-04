CLdN orders roro pair in Korea

Luxembourg-headquartered CLdN ro-ro has signed a contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for two hybrid 8,000 ceu ships for delivery in the first half of 2025.

The new ships will operate in northwest Europe and will become the largest short sea roro vessels operating in the world.

The ships will be LNG dual-fuelled as well as featuring two electric propulsion motors. Both vessels will also be future proofed, to allow expansion or integration of technological advancements as time moves on.