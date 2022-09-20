Dry CargoEuropeOperations

CLdN takes over Clipper’s roro business Seatruck

Luxembourg-based roro operator CLdN has struck a deal to acquire Seatruck Ferries from Denmark-based bulk carrier operator Clipper for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see the Irish Sea roro operator join CLdN with eight purpose-built vessels that transport close to 20% of the region’s seaborne cargo volumes.

“Seatruck will be a valuable addition to CLdN’s comprehensive route network and particularly adds to our presence in the UK and Irish markets,” said Florent Maes, CEO of CLdN.

Clipper said the divestment of Seatruck Ferries, which became part of the group in 2002, would allow the company to devote all financial and managerial resources to further strengthening its global dry cargo business.

“Given the continued robust performance by Seatruck, we concluded that this was the right time to divest the company. Following a competitive process, we are very pleased to be handing over the baton to a strong, long-term, industrial owner as CLdN. We now look forward to focusing 100% on our dry cargo core business,” added Amrit Peter Kalsi, Clipper Group CEO.

The acquisition, expected to close before year-end, is subject to regulatory approval from the Irish competition authorities. After closing, the Seatruck operation will continue to run under the Seatruck Ferries brand with the existing management team led by Alistair Eagles.

