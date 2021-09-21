Clean Energy Fuels to supply LNG to new Pasha Hawaii containerships

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. expects to supply World Fuel Services with an estimated 78m gallons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for two Pasha Hawaii container ships.

The new Ohana Class vessels – George III and Janet Marie – will be among the first natural gas-powered containerships to call on the US West Coast and the first to service Hawaii operating fully on natural gas from day one in service. The George III is expected to begin operation in Q4 2021 and the Janet Marie shortly after.

Both ships are anticipated to surpass IMO 2030 standards for ocean vessels, with zero sulfur emissions, a 90% reduction in nitrogen oxide and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide as compared with ships using liquid fuel oils.

The LNG that will power the containerships will come from the Clean Energy plant in Boron, California. The company plans to expand the plant by adding a production train to increase production by 50%.

World Fuel Services, a global energy management company that provides energy procurement advisory services and supply fulfillment, has contracted with West Coast Clean Fuels LLC to transport and load the LNG into the ship fuel tanks.