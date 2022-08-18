Cleaves Shipping Fund divests from firms handling Russian cargoes

Joakim Hannisdahl-led Cleaves Shipping Fund has divested from shipping companies that continue to handle Russian cargoes, with the likes of Tsakos Energy Navigation and Okeanis Eco Tankers no longer covered by the Norwegian investment vehicle.

“The fund will not partake in Russian oil trading as things stand now,” Hannisdal tweeted, saying he had spent time improving the company’s in-house algorithms to better monitor this trade.

Greek owners have repeatedly had to defend themselves from criticism over the past seven months for carrying the most about of Russian commodities since war with Ukraine began.

Have also fully divested TNP over the past few days



— Joakim Hannisdahl (@JHannisdahl) August 17, 2022