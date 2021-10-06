EnvironmentEuropeOffshorePorts and Logistics

Climate activists blockade Invergordon rig maintenance facility

Adis Ajdin October 6, 2021
0 82 1 minute read
Extinction Rebellion Scotland

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland have blocked the main entrance of an oil rig maintenance facility at Port of Cromarty Firth’s Invergordon base.

Protests kicked off at 6.50 hrs local time with a group of activists placing a large 4.2 m tall prop oil rig made of scrap materials with a banner saying “Decommission Me Now”. Four are locked onto prop oil barrels in the road, preventing traffic access.

John Lardner, 69, XR Scotland activist and retired history teacher, said: “The Chapham House report says that even if the Paris Agreement carbon emissions were achieved, we have almost no chance of staying below pre-industrial levels of warming. We have to act now. Our carbon budget is empty. We have no option.”

The group is calling for the end of fossil fuel extraction and support for a transition of skilled oil and gas workers into decommissioning and renewable industries, not new oil fields. Other activists are holding banners nearby saying “Climate Emergency” and “No Future in Fossil Fuels”.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

