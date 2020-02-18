Home Sector Operations Climate protestors stage demonstration against commodity traders in Geneva February 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

A group of climate protestors from Extinction Rebellion campaign group staged protests against commodity houses, including Vitol and Cargill, in Geneva on Monday.

The Geneva branch of Extinction Rebellion made an announcement that the group have occupied different buildings of mutinationals and raw materials trading companies, in particular oil.The occupied companies include Vitol, Cargill, Gunvor, Ifchor and Mercuria.

Around 50 protesters breached the offices of Vitol where they used tape to create human outlines on the ground resembling a murder scene.

A Vitol spokesperson said in statement to Bloomberg that company recognises the need for the energy mix to evolve over time and is already investing in renewable and alternative energy projects.

“We engage with a range of stakeholders on these matters, and will continue to engage in constructive and informed dialog,” the spokesperson said.

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement with the stated aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

Switzerland is world’s leading hub for commodity trading, ns accounts for as much as one third of the global transit trade in vital commodities such as oil, metals and agricultural products.