Clipper takes supramax pool from Klaveness

March 10th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Operations 0 comments

Klaveness’s exit from supramax pool activity has been secured with news today that Clipper Bulk has agreed to buy its Bulkhandling pool.

Bulkhandling dates back to 1963 and was the first pool created in the history of shipping.

Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Torvald Klaveness, commented, “The Bulkhandling pool is seen as market leading and have significant potential for growth. We believe this can best be achieved under the wings of Clipper and we are confident that they will be able to deliver an even better product to more owners in the future.”

Under Kristoffersen, Klaveness has been making plenty of changes to its pooling activity, indicating a preference for focusing on panamaxes. It teamed with Japan’s Marubeni in January to create a panamax pool.

