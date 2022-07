Piraeus-based Nereus Shipping, an affiliate of CM Lemos, has ordered three 115,000 dwt LR2 tankers at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding. According to Clarksons Research the ships deliver in the second half of 2025 and are costing $65.2m each. This marks the first LR2s for CM Lemos, an owner best known for its suezmax coverage.

Hyundai Vietnam has had a busy year, picking up a slew of orders, primarily tanker-related, with 2025 slots now becoming scarce.