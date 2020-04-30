Home Region Americas CMA becomes first shipping show to reschedule twice this year April 30th, 2020 Sam Chambers Americas

CMA Shipping, the flagship maritime gathering in North America, has become the first event in the shipping calendar to reschedule not once, but twice in the space of just six weeks.

Bought out by the Informa Group a couple of years ago, the Stamford showpiece of the Connecticut Maritime Association had originally been scheduled to take place late last month, a date that was shifted on March 12 to the end of June over concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The event, well known for its annual Commodore prize due to be given to International Seaways’ Lois Zabrocky this year, has now been forced to change dates again, moving to the middle of October, 12 days before the start of the rearranged Posidonia exhibition in Greece, shipping’s most famous gathering.

CMA will now be bundled into a newly packaged North American Shipping Week announced today running from October 12 to 16 with technology-focused event SHIPPINGInsight starting the week and CMA closing it out.

“The health and safety of attendees is of paramount importance to the CMA and as a safe environment cannot be guaranteed in June the summer edition will not run”, stated Joe Gross, president of CMA.

Attention is now turning to SMM, the world’s largest shipping exhibition, due to return to Hamburg at the start of September. Large gatherings in Germany at a similar time as SMM such as the famous Munich beer drinking extravaganza, Oktoberfest, have already been cancelled.