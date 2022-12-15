CMA CGM and Shanghai port develop cold ironing infrastructure

French liner CMA CGM and Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) have signed today a long-term strategic collaboration to develop the mass scale use of cold ironing technology, the use of onshore power supply for containerships at the Port of Shanghai. From today all fully-fitted CMA CGM containerships calling at the port of Shanghai will systematically use the onshore power connection.

CMA CGM’s newbuilds, and most recent vessels are now equipped with the technology required to use cold ironing, and CMA CGM is conducting an extensive retrofitting program so other containerships can also use an onshore power supply. By the end of 2022, 13 CMA CGM vessels calling at the port of Shanghai will connect to the onshore power supply, and by mid-2023, this number will increase to reach 50.

Ludovic Renou, CEO of CMA CGM China, commented: “CMA CGM is steadfastly committed to installing more environmentally responsible solutions on board our vessels, the group supports cold ironing and we will continue to equip our fleet accordingly.”