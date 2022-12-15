ContainersEnvironmentEuropeGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

CMA CGM and Shanghai port develop cold ironing infrastructure

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 15, 2022
0 10 1 minute read
CMA CGM

French liner CMA CGM and Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) have signed today a long-term strategic collaboration to develop the mass scale use of cold ironing technology, the use of onshore power supply for containerships at the Port of Shanghai. From today all fully-fitted CMA CGM containerships calling at the port of Shanghai will systematically use the onshore power connection.

CMA CGM’s newbuilds, and most recent vessels are now equipped with the technology required to use cold ironing, and CMA CGM is conducting an extensive retrofitting program so other containerships can also use an onshore power supply. By the end of 2022, 13 CMA CGM vessels calling at the port of Shanghai will connect to the onshore power supply, and by mid-2023, this number will increase to reach 50.

Ludovic Renou, CEO of CMA CGM China, commented: “CMA CGM is steadfastly committed to installing more environmentally responsible solutions on board our vessels, the group supports cold ironing and we will continue to equip our fleet accordingly.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 15, 2022
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button