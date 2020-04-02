Home Sector Containers CMA CGM boxship cleared of coronavirus scare April 2nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Containers, Europe, Operations

Spanish authorities have cleared the suspicion of coronavirus infection onboard the 16,020 teu CMA CGM Marco Polo after the crew were tested.

Tests were conducted after one crewmember onboard the ship came down with symptoms similar to coronavirus as the ship came in to dock at Algericas.

According to a spokesperson from CMA CGM, sanitation authorities have confirmed that there is no coronavirus case onboard the vessel.

“All necessary measures have been taken by CMA CGM to ensure the safety and health of its employees, both on land and sea. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, there has been no covid-19 case in the CMA CGM entire fleet,” the CMA CGM spokesperson said.