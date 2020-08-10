AsiaEuropePorts and Logistics

CMA CGM buys into HMM’s Algeciras terminal

TTI Algeciras

HMM has sold CMA CGM a 50% stake minus one share in Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTI Algeciras), a container terminal with a 1.6m teu annual capacity in the south of Spain.

The financial details have not been disclosed between these two liners.

An HMM official commented, “TTI Algeciras has a great geographical advantage to play an integral role as a transhipment hub located at the centre of containerised cargo flow on the main tradelanes.”

TTI Algeciras was formerly operated by Hanjin Shipping but HMM acquired a 100% stake in the terminal in 2017 as compatriot Hanjin went bust.

