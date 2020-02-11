CMA CGM commits to hydrogen-powered shipping

French container line CMA CGM has joined a growing group of shipowners committed to finding a hydrogen-powered solution to decarbonisation in shipping.

The company has forces with Energy Observer, the first hydrogen-powered vessel to embark on a round-the-world voyage in an effort to speed up the development of sustainable shipping.

“Our partnership deals with the development of cleaner and more sustainable energies to eliminate CO2 emissions, greenhouse gases and air pollutants. It aims to experiment, test and develop energy solutions based on hydrogen, solar, tidal and wind power,” the company said in a statement.

The green hydrogen used by Energy Observer is made from seawater using on-board renewable sources of electricity, and the producing and burning hydrogen does not result in any greenhouse gas or fine particle emissions.

CMA CGM says it will contribute its industrial expertise to this floating lab to promote the use of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel source for the shipping industry. It will also contribute its shipping and logistics expertise to Energy Observer.

Tanya Saadé Zeenny, executive officer of the CMA CGM Group, said: “CMA CGM is joining forces with Energy Observer to accelerate the development of tomorrow’s energy solutions, particularly hydrogen. Our partnership will mobilize all of CMA CGM’s know-how. Our teams of engineers and R&D experts are already working and our network around the world will be strongly mobilized to ensure the logistical support of Energy Observer’s worldwide ports of call.”

