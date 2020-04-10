Home Sector Containers CMA CGM details delay in transit global offering April 10th, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers, Europe

CMA CGM, the world’s fourth largest containerline, has outlined details of its new business continuity pack, a range of solutions to adapt and protect the supply chains of its customers during the coronavirus.

Among new services, like rival MSC, CMA CGM is launching a delay in transit offering, allowing clients to temporarily store containers in a dedicated hub as demand at end destinations remains dormant.

“With this new solution, clients can control and reduce costs related to warehousing and storage, as well as other expenses that can add up while their cargo is being transported,” CMA CGM stated in a release.

Delay in transit is already available globally. Towards the Americas, boxes can stop at Kingston, towards Northern Europe the French line has set up Algeciras and Piraeus as temporary box bases. For west Mediterranean destinations Algericas and Malta have been chosen, with Malta and Tripoli in Lebanon selected for the eastern Mediterranean, Tanger Med for West Africa and for Asia Pacific, Singapore and Busan are operating as transit bases.

Patricia Picini, vice president at the Marseille line, commented: “The CMA CGM Group is fully mobilised and perfectly adapted to manage this extraordinary situation.”