CMA CGM imposes Cape Town emergency coronavirus congestion surcharge

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 1, 2020
Starting today, French container shipping giant CMA CGM is imposing an emergency congestion surcharge for calls at Cape Town, a port city severely disrupted by the coronavirus.

The new charges work out at $550 per teu and $1,100 per feu. 

“Port congestion at Cape Town is currently increasing our operational costs and generating severe service disruption for weeks,” CMA CGM wrote in a note to clients.

Disruption at Cape Town has seen many shippers opt to send their exports via Port Elizabeth and the Port of Ngqura in recent weeks. 

Rival liner MSC has just added an extra weekly service calling at Cape Town to ease the congestion issue. 

Sam Chambers

