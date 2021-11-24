AsiaContainersEuropeShipyards

CMA CGM in for ten 2,000 teu ships at KSOE

Adis AjdinNovember 24, 2021
French containerline CMA CGM has added to its orderbook, contracting Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) for ten liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuelled 2,000 teu ships. The order is worth a total of $627m.

The vessels will be built by KSOE’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan and delivered by the second half of 2024. The latest deal will see KSOE order backlog reach $22.5bn so far this year, well over its annual order target of $14.9bn.

The Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM is the world’s third-largest carrier with around 3.1m teu capacity, according to data from Alphaliner. The company operates a fleet of 552 ships, and has 47 newbuilds on order totaling 516,187 teu.

