French liner CMA CGM has made a EUR25m ($29.5m) investment in cross-Channel operator Brittany Ferries, which will see the Plymouth-headquartered ferry firm carry more cargo and potentially open up more routes.

Under the agreement a representative of the CMA CGM Group will join Brittany Ferries’ supervisory board.

CMA CGM also operates a sizeable – freight only – roro service network in the western Mediterranean.