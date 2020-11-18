CMA CGM markets new carbon neutral offerings

CMA CGM, the world’s fourth largest containerline, has debuted a series of offerings to help clients lighten their environmental footprint.

ACT with CMA CGM+ features four services. Two are fuel related – CMA CGM offering to move clients’ goods on ships powered by LNG or biofuel. Then there are two new monitoring and offsetting offerings. Eco Monitor, to be rolled out next year, will allow clients to keep track of their environmental footprint in real time while its Positive Offset new service, formed in association with Switzerland’s Gold Standard, will allow customers to contribute to carbon sequestration projects around the world.

“By mixing and matching the various solutions available in the ACT range, the CMA CGM Group’s customers can make their cargo carbon-neutral, while helping drive forward the energy transition in the shipping sector,” CMA CGM claimed in a release yesterday.

Marc Bourdon, senior vice president at CMA CGM, commented: “The CMA CGM Group has always considered its business performance as intrinsically linked to its social and environmental performance. We have made groundbreaking decisions advancing the shift to cleaner energy and helping push the whole industry forward. Through ACT with CMA CGM+, we are sharing our energy transition solutions for shipping and providing our customers with effective solutions.”

In June, MSC, the world’s second largest containerline, teamed with a carbon credit specialist to offer clients its own carbon neutral offering. South Pole, headquartered in Switzerland like MSC, has helped create the MSC Carbon Neutral Programme, which supports projects that deliver measurable benefits aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.