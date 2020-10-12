CMA CGM online system back up and running

French containerline CMA CGM has confirmed that the company’s e-commerce sites have resumed operations with all their main functionalities up and running. The recovery took two weeks, after initially being hit by a cyber attack on September 28.

A number of CMA CGM’s websites went down, the culprit later revealed as the ransomware Ragnar Locker. The French carrier later announced that in addition it might have suffered a data breach.

CMA CGM became the latest name in container shipping to be hit by a cyber attack, with leading liners Maersk, MSC and Cosco all being hit in recent years.

“All communications to and from the CMA CGM Group are secure, including emails, transmitted files and electronic data interchanges. All our agencies as well as our back-office are now fully operational. The CMA CGM Group would like to thank its customers and partners for their understanding, their trust and their support,” CMA CGM said in a release.