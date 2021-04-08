CMA CGM opts for biomethane

CMA CGM is rolling out the first liner offering based on biomethane in May this year.

The French containerline giant said Thursday it will be investing in 12,000 tonnes of guarantee-of-origin biomethane fuel, enough to power two 1,400 teu LNG-powered ships for an entire year on the Northern European Balt3 line between St Petersburg and Rotterdam.

According to CMA CGM, biomethane, coupled with its dual-fuel gas-power technology, can reduce well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by at least 67%, while on a tank-to-wake basis, the reduction reaches 88%.

Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, stated: “We have crossed a new step with the launch of the first low-carbon shipping offer based on biomethane. We know that there is still a long way to go to meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement. Achieving these goals do not rely on a single solution but on a set of initiatives and new technologies complimentary to each other.”

In November last year, the world’s fourth largest liner launched a series of offerings to help clients lighten their environmental footprint.

CMA CGM slashed its overall CO2 emissions by 4% in 2020, following a 6% reduction in 2019. Since 2008, the group has cut its CO2 emissions per container-kilometer by 49%.

Biomethane is a renewable green gas produced in part by the methanation of European-sourced organic and plant waste.