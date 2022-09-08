ContainersEurope

CMA CGM sells final stake in Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease

CMA CGM has sold its last remaining stocks in New York-listed Global Ship Lease, a company it spun off 14 years ago.

The Marseille liner sold 3.05m shares on August 5 for $54.5m, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

London-headquartered Global Ship Lease currently owns 65 containerships ranging from 1,118 teu to 11,040 teu. Alphaliner lists the company as the eighth largest boxship tonnage provider in the world.

