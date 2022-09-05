ContainersEnvironmentEurope

CMA CGM sets aside $1.5bn for new energy transition fund

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 5, 2022
0 27 1 minute read
CMA CGM

French liner CMA CGM is setting aside some of its bumper profits to focus on its energy transition.

The Marseille-based company has announced a $1.5bn special fund for energies to support the industrial production of new fuels, as well as low-emission mobility solutions across the group’s business base including maritime, overland and air freight shipping; port and logistics services; and at its offices.

Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM said: “In the face of the climate emergency it is our duty to do more and accelerate our actions.”

CMA CGM has invested more than most shipping lines in LNG as a transitional fuel. The new fund will aim to drive forward the emergence of industrial-scale production facilities for biofuels, biomethane, e-methane, carbon-free methanol, and other alternative fuels.

CMA CGM has also revealed it has acquired a stake in Neoline, a prototype sail-powered cargo ship set to serve transatlantic routes by the end of 2024.

On Friday, CMA CGM published another set of record quarterly results. Revenue in Q2 stood at $19.5bn. EBITDA came to $9.6bn, more than doubling from the same period last year, and representing an EBITDA margin of 49.2%. 5.6 million teu were carried in the second quarter of 2022, down 1.3% from the prior-year period with Saadé warning that the carrier party is coming to a close.

“The global decline in consumer spending, which was already perceptible this summer, will lead to more normal international trade conditions in the second half as well as to a downturn in shipping demand,” Saadé said.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 5, 2022
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button