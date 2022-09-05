CMA CGM sets aside $1.5bn for new energy transition fund

French liner CMA CGM is setting aside some of its bumper profits to focus on its energy transition.

The Marseille-based company has announced a $1.5bn special fund for energies to support the industrial production of new fuels, as well as low-emission mobility solutions across the group’s business base including maritime, overland and air freight shipping; port and logistics services; and at its offices.

Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM said: “In the face of the climate emergency it is our duty to do more and accelerate our actions.”

CMA CGM has invested more than most shipping lines in LNG as a transitional fuel. The new fund will aim to drive forward the emergence of industrial-scale production facilities for biofuels, biomethane, e-methane, carbon-free methanol, and other alternative fuels.

CMA CGM has also revealed it has acquired a stake in Neoline, a prototype sail-powered cargo ship set to serve transatlantic routes by the end of 2024.

On Friday, CMA CGM published another set of record quarterly results. Revenue in Q2 stood at $19.5bn. EBITDA came to $9.6bn, more than doubling from the same period last year, and representing an EBITDA margin of 49.2%. 5.6 million teu were carried in the second quarter of 2022, down 1.3% from the prior-year period with Saadé warning that the carrier party is coming to a close.

“The global decline in consumer spending, which was already perceptible this summer, will lead to more normal international trade conditions in the second half as well as to a downturn in shipping demand,” Saadé said.