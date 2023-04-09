ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

CMA CGM signs for $3bn worth of methanol and LNG powered boxships in China

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 10, 2023
CMA CGM

French carrier CMA CGM has placed orders for 16 dual-fuel containerships at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) in a record deal worth around $3.06bn.

The world’s third-largest liner has booked a dozen methanol powered 15,000 teu units and a quartet of 23,000 teu LNG-fuelled ships in what is being called the biggest order for large boxships in the history of Chinese shipbuilding.

The order for the methanol dual-fuel ships has been spread between Jiangnan Shipyard and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC), while Hudong-Zhonghua will build the 23,000 teu units.

The deal was announced during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by several CEOs, including CMA CGM’s boss Rodolphe Saadé. The Marseille-based shipping giant has been an important strategic partner of CSSC, having ordered more than 70 ships at its affiliated yards in the past 10 years.

