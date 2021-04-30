CMA CGM signs up for 22 boxships at CSSC

French containerline CMA CGM has placed an order for 22 containerships at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The order covers the construction of twelve LNG-powered boxships, of which six will be 15,000 teu and the remaining six 13,000 teu.

The contract also includes ten VLSFO-powered boxships with a capacity of 5,500 teu.

CMA CGM said the vessels are expected to join the group’s fleet between 2023 and 2024.

The spate of boxships ordered over the past months is seeing radical shifts in the global liner rankings. When including their orderbooks, CMA CGM is on schedule to reclaim third spot from China’s Cosco, while Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) is now on track to overhaul Maersk as the world’s largest liner.

It’s been a good month for the state-run CSSC as well, with MSC signing up for thirteen 16,000 teu boxships, valued in excess of $1.52bn, and Seaspan ordering a 15,500 teu sextet.