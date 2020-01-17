CMA CGM starts business matchmaking for clients

French container line CMA CGM has created a business matchmaking offering for its clients. The new Networking Intermediation Services gives customers a chance to expand their activity worldwide, to create new business opportunities and to find the suppliers or customers that best meet their needs.

A dedicated team based at the group’s head office in Marseille is now screening its clients to find suitable business partner matches. The business matchmaking occurs in three main stages. A client tells the CMA CGM team about its business goals. CMA CGM then presents them with a list of potential new business partners. The two potential partners begin negotiating to develop their activity. The exporter only incurs fees if an agreement is signed.

Mathieu Friedberg, senior vice president at CMA CGM, commented: “By helping our customers grow with ever more innovative solutions, we are reaffirming our desire to put clients at the heart of our strategy.”