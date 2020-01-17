CMA CGM starts business matchmaking for clients

January 17th, 2020

French container line CMA CGM has created a business matchmaking offering for its clients. The new Networking Intermediation Services gives customers a chance to expand their activity worldwide, to create new business opportunities and to find the suppliers or customers that best meet their needs.

A dedicated team based at the group’s head office in Marseille is now screening its clients to find suitable business partner matches. The business matchmaking occurs in three main stages. A client tells the CMA CGM team about its business goals. CMA CGM then presents them with a list of potential new business partners. The two potential partners begin negotiating to develop their activity. The exporter only incurs fees if an agreement is signed.

Mathieu Friedberg, senior vice president at CMA CGM, commented: “By helping our customers grow with ever more innovative solutions, we are reaffirming our desire to put clients at the heart of our strategy.”

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

