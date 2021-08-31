CMA CGM swoops for four Italia Marittima ships

CMA CGM has swooped for four classic panamaxes owned by Evergreen-controlled Italia Marittima.

Brokers report the French line has taken the 5,090 teu sister ships Ital Laguna , Ital Libera , Ital Lirica and Ital Lunare , all built in 2006 and 2007 at Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction in South Korea. No price has been revealed for the quartet.

CMA CGM has been trading places with Cosco on the liner podium this year, and is currently in third spot, just 14,000 slots ahead of its Chinese rival.