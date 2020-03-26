CMA CGM takes priority boarding concept global

March 26th, 2020 Containers, Europe 0 comments

French liner CMA CGM is upping its capabilities when it comes to the concept of priority boarding for boxes.

The Marseille-based container line yesterday launched SEAPRIORITY Go, an offering that guarantees priority transportation of goods.

The solution offers priority boarding for goods during the loading process, whether it be for container allocation or loading onboard and has been made available on all of the company’s major trades.

Last April CMA CGM started offering priority boarding via its digital platform, allowing them to secure space onboard.

First offered by CMA CGM from India to Europe, the offering has since been rolled into the new SEAPRIORITY Go service.

Priority boarding – taking a leaf out of the airlines industry – is not new to the liner trades. Both Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have toyed with the concept in the past.

