CMA Terminals divests Russian holdings 

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 2, 2023
CMA CGM has come up with a deal to divest its interests held in Russian ports with Global Ports. 

The French liner is exchanging its 25% stake in Russia’s Yanino Logistics Park and Moby Dik ocean terminal for an additional 25% stake in Finnish terminal operator Multi Link Terminal, which operates at the Port of HaminaKotka. 

Danish carrier Maersk had earlier also divested its holding in Global Ports, Russia’s top terminal operator, which is controlled by Delo Group. 

