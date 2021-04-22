CMB and Tsuneishi launch hydrogen joint venture in Japan

Belgian shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) and Tsuneishi Facilities & Craft, business unit of Tsuneishi Group, have launched a hydrogen joint venture in Japan.

The joint venture will work on developing the hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) technology for the Japanese industrial and marine market.

CMB has been developing a range of hydrogen-related technologies in recent years, through its subsidiary CMB.TECH.

To accelerate the adoption H2ICE technology, CMB and Tsuneishi have agreed to invest additional capital in the Bingo Research Institute and change the name to JPN H2YDRO, which will establish a H2ICE Application Center in Japan.

The start of the partnership is marked by a Asia’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat.

Both companies will also focus on the development of hydrogen-powered equipment for the land-based port industry and ships of different categories, such as support ships for offshore wind farms, like CTV, SOV and CSOV.

Roxane de Bilderling, Beligian ambassador in Japan, commented: “I believe that this partnership will enhance the business case for hydrogen fuel propulsion engines in the shipping industry in Japan and support the Green Growth Strategy of the Japanese government. Green energy is crucial in pursuing the fight against Climate Change and ensuring a sustainable development for all. This collaboration is an excellent example of how Belgium and Japan can cooperate for a better future and I look forward to many more of this kind of cooperation between our two countries.”