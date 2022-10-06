CMB and Volvo team up on dual-fuel hydrogen engines

Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB)’s clean technology division, CMB.Tech, has joined forces with Volvo’s engine maker, Volvo Penta, to speed up the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on-land and at-sea applications.

The companies have worked together in pilot projects since 2017, adapting Volvo Penta engines to run as a dual-fuel hydrogen and diesel solution via the conversion kit provided by CMB.TECH. The strengthened collaboration will be aimed at establishing a dual-fuel hydrogen technology as a low-carbon interim solution before suitable zero-emissions alternatives become viable, CMB.Tech. said.

The partnership will cover pilot projects and small-scale industrialisation of a hydrogen dual-fuel solution for selected customers. The design and testing of the hydrogen-injection system on Volvo Penta engines will take place at CMB.TECH’s technology and development centre in Brentwood, UK.

According to the developers, the dual-fuel solution’s main advantage is that it will reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases and, if hydrogen is not available, the application will continue to run on traditional fuel, thereby safeguarding productivity.

“The simplicity of the dual fuel technology allows a quick introduction into many applications. The potential to decarbonise with green hydrogen is huge, but many applications require a fallback scenario of traditional fuel to maintain a viable business. With the dual fuel technology, your asset is future proof, even without a full coverage of a reliable hydrogen infrastructure today”, said Roy Campe, chief technology officer of CMB.TECH.

CMB’s partnership with Volvo follows the move earlier this year to set up a hydrogen fuelling station at Stockholm Norvik Port. CMB.Tech and Ports of Stockholm will jointly invest in port operations and service offerings to shipping companies and haulage firms, with the first hydrogen-fuelled terminal truck expected to be in operation in 2023.