CMB debuts latest hydrogen-powered engine

Yesterday Belgian shipping giant CMB debuted its first hydrogen-powered engine, created in a joint venture called BeHydro with ABC Engines. The one megawatt dual-fuel machinery is the next step in CMB’s pursuit of being a hydrogen leader in shipping. The engine design can be scaled up to 10 megwatts. In theory, any large diesel engine can be replaced by a BeHydro engine

The first engines will go on a series of so-called HydroTugs to be deployed by the Port of Antwerp.

In a first phase, 100 hydrogen-powered engines can be produced per year at the joint venture. In addition, BeHydro is developing a mono-fuel hydrogen engine that will be ready by the second quarter of 2021.

The engines have a wide range of industrial applications from ships to trains and power generators.

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB, commented: “BeHydro reinforces the recently announced EU vision on hydrogen and proves that the energy transition for large-scale applications is possible today. These include main engines for coastal shipping, inland shipping and tugboats, auxiliary engines for deepsea vessels, but also trains and electricity generators for hospitals and data centres. In theory, any large diesel engine can be replaced by a BeHydro engine. The hydrogen future starts today.”

CMB has been a pioneer in developing hydrogen solutions for shipping for a number of years. CMB’s Hydroville, the world’s first sea-going vessel with dual fuel diesel-hydrogen engines, was launched in 2017.