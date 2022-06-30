CMB unveils hydrogen fuelling station scheme at Stockholm port

Belgium’s Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) has moved to set up a hydrogen fuelling station at Stockholm Norvik Port.

CMB’s clean technology division, CMB.Tech, and Ports of Stockholm will jointly invest in port operations and service offerings to shipping companies and haulage firms.

The partners said the hydrogen fuelling station next to the port would allow customers the option to convert to hydrogen. In the initial phase, port vehicles will be converted to run on green hydrogen, with the first hydrogen-fuelled terminal truck expected to be in operation in 2023.

Anna König Jerlmyr, mayor of Stockholm, said the move is aligned with the ambitious environmental goals of Ports of Stockholm for operations to be fossil fuel-free by 2030, adding that: “Hydrogen will play a crucial role in converting to fossil fuel-free transport, both on land and at sea.”

“This is the first port in Sweden we have worked with, and we hope to be able to contribute with our knowledge and experience in converting from diesel to hydrogen. This provides entirely new possibilities to further develop Stockholm Norvik Port as the climate-smart port it already is,” remarked Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.Tech.

In May, CMB.Tech rolled out a 100% hydrogen engine in partnership with Belgian engineering firm Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC). The engines, which deliver 100% clean energy for ships and other marine applications, will be built by the CMB-ABC joint venture company, BeHydro. CMB is also working with Tsuneishi on developing the hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) technology for the Japanese industrial and marine market.