CNOOC inks record Chinese gas carrier order

China’s rapid build-up of its LNG fleet shows no sign of slowing with China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) placing a record $2.42bn order yesterday for 12 tankers.

The 12 standard 174,000 cu m vessels will be built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding and will deliver between 2024 and 2027.

CNOOC is China’s largest LNG importer. According to Banchero Costa data, China’s fast growing LNG fleet now places it as the third largest in the world after Japan and Greece.