CNOOC sets out to develop China’s first offshore carbon capture project

China’s offshore oil and gas major CNOOC has initiated a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its Enping 15-1 oilfield in the South China Sea, making it the country’s first venture into offshore CCS plays.

The project involves building facilities to capture up to 300,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and reinjecting it into subsea reservoirs for storage.

According to Reuters, as much as 1.46m tonnes of CO2 will be captured and stored over the life span of the field, which is located 190 km southeast of Hong Kong in water depths of 80 m. The move is part of CNOOC’s strategy to allocate up to 10% of annual spending to green energy by 2025.

The Enping 15-1 development comprises five fields at water depths of between 81 and 98 m. The topside for the central processing platform will be installed via the floatover method. The joint development project will see field platforms linked via pipelines, with the longest line connecting the Enping 15-1 platform and the existing FPSO Hai Yang Shi You 118 (pictured).