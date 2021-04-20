Coast Guard ends search for missing Seacor Power crew

The US Coast Guard announced Monday afternoon that its search for remaining Seacor Power crewmembers would end that evening. Eight members of the liftboat crew have not been found.

The six-day search for the crew involved several Coast Guard boat and air crews, local agency crews and good Samaritans, who searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering more than 9,200 square nautical miles.

Six survivors were rescued on the first day of the search, soon after the liftboat capsized. Five crewmembers were found dead over the rest of the search period.

Captain Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, said: “Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make. Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones.”