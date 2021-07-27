Cobra and Flotation Energy tie-up unveils 2.5 GW wind scheme off Ireland

Offshore Wind Ltd (OWL), a joint venture between Spanish firm Cobra Instalaciones Y Servicios and the UK’s Flotation Energy, has unveiled plans to develop two major offshore wind farms in Ireland.

OWL is planning a 1 GW fixed-bottom wind farm called Greystones, located off the Irish coast near Dublin.

The company also plans to build the 1.5 GW Blackwater floating project off the southeast coast of the country.

The move follows the joint venture’s recent success in the UK Round 4 auction, where it was one of the four winning bidders, securing rights for a 480 MW offshore wind project in the Irish Sea.

“Following on our success in the UK, we are keen to enter the Irish market. We know that the Irish government is strongly committed to its renewable targets and sees the opportunity for the country to become a world leader in offshore wind,” a spokesperson in OWL said.