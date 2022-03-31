COFCO awarded new Santos port terminal concession

Chinese state-owned agricultural trader COFCO International has won a 25-year concession for a new agriculture solid bulk terminal, in the Port of Santos, Latin America’s busiest and largest port.

Once fully operational in 2026, the STS11 terminal will expand the company’s own port capacity in Brazil to 14m tonnes and support its plans to increase exports from the country.

As part of the lease agreement, COFCO International Brasil said it would invest in the modernisation and expansion of the terminal facilities, making it one of the largest in the Port of Santos.

COFCO sources and exports grains, oilseeds, sugar, coffee, and cotton from more than 7,000 farmers in the country. It also produces ethanol which is sold mainly on the local market. For grains and oilseeds, it has two port terminals, one processing plant, and 19 storage facilities scattered around the country.

“The investment will provide farmers more choices and create new opportunities for COFCO International Brasil to cooperate with local industry partners and logistics companies,” the company said in a statement.