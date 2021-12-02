AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Colombia looks to offshore wind as it moves to diversify energy sources

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 2, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Iberdrola

At the 17th ASOCODIS Colombian power distribution conference this week, Colombia’s energy minister Diego Mesa said the country is advancing its plans for offshore wind development, with draft regulations almost ready for public comment.

“We hope to publish draft regulations for comment in the coming weeks and implement them next year,” said Mesa. “We see great potential in the Caribbean and have important support from the World Bank,” he added.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Mesa said Colombia’s main public policy for the energy sector is the energy transition. He noted that, in the last four years, “the country is making a great leap in the incorporation of solar and wind energy, increasing its share from less than 0.2% to more than 12%.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 2, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button