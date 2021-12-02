Colombia looks to offshore wind as it moves to diversify energy sources

At the 17th ASOCODIS Colombian power distribution conference this week, Colombia’s energy minister Diego Mesa said the country is advancing its plans for offshore wind development, with draft regulations almost ready for public comment.

“We hope to publish draft regulations for comment in the coming weeks and implement them next year,” said Mesa. “We see great potential in the Caribbean and have important support from the World Bank,” he added.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Mesa said Colombia’s main public policy for the energy sector is the energy transition. He noted that, in the last four years, “the country is making a great leap in the incorporation of solar and wind energy, increasing its share from less than 0.2% to more than 12%.”